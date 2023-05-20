Watch: Viral Video of Girl's Dance Moves And Expressions To Nepali Song

There is no dearth of amusing content available on social media. No matter which platform you open, several entertaining videos are available to take you on a joyride. From the sensational dance of a Pakistani girl to Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja to the dance performances of common people on the Delhi metro that instantly go viral, dance videos seem to be on the trend. Similarly, another video of a little girl’s energetic dance moves and expressions has once again taken the internet by storm.

The now-viral visual clip was shared on Instagram on May 10 by Everything About Nepal. It captured two kids dancing their hearts out to the famous Nepali song Panche Baja. “Watch as these little dancers groove to the infectious rhythm of Panche Baja!” read the caption.

Among the two little performers on the dance floor, it was the girl that stole the show. Dressed in a pretty pink lehenga, she hooked viewers with her electrifying energy and unstoppable enthusiasm. Without even an inkling of shyness, the little girl swayed and grooved to the foot-tapping beats as if no one was watching her.

That was not all. Along with her confident dance steps, the young girl exuded adorable expressions too. It was as if you were watching a catchy Bollywood song and the little girl was the heroine. She was accompanied by a young boy, who shook a leg with her. Donning a white kurta-pyjama, the kid synchronised his steps with the girl, matching the spirit of his dance partner.

Social media was left divided after coming across the video. While some appreciated the girl’s dance, others pointed out that the moves did not suit a kid like her. “Those moves ain’t appropriate for kids!” criticised one user. “Please let the children remain children,” advised another. “Look at her facial expression along with the dance,” lauded someone else. “She is a great dancer. See her flexibility. And this is not inappropriate, it’s just moves,” came another defensive comment.

So far, the video has amassed over 2 crore views and nearly 20 lakh likes on Instagram.