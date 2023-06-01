Watch: Viral Video Shows Missile Debris Narrowly Misses Moving Car In Ukraine’s Kyiv

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has dragged on for over 15 months now. After the first few months, the conflict got largely confined to Eastern Ukraine as Russia bombarded towns and cities in the old industrial heartland known as Donbas region. But, now a chilling video has gone viral on Twitter which shows that no corner of Ukraine is untouched by the war — not even in the western part of the country.

A dashcam video shows a moving car on a road in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv narrowly escaping from being hit by a part of a missile.

“A dashboard camera captured the moment when part of a missile fell next to a car driving down a road in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. Video footage showed part of a missile falling onto the road right in front of a driving car,” Reuters wrote sharing the video.

In the video, a part of a missile can be seen falling onto the road right in front of a moving white car. The car continued to drive after the strike as the missile had narrowly missed it. It can be said that the occupants of had a lucky escape from a near-death situation.

The bone-chilling incident took place on May 29 as the missile debri came crashing during a rare daytime attack on the Ukrainian capital. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Patriot missile hits highway in Kiev … pic.twitter.com/8Ik7DbeUxZ— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) May 31, 2023

According to a CGTN Europe report, one person in Kyiv’s Podil district was taken to a hospital after the strike. It isn’t clear if the missile debris in the video was from the Russian side or a part of Ukraine’s air defence.

Some Twitter users have suggested that the debris was from the American-supplied Patriot missile system or the newer version like PAC-3 missiles.

You get a PAC-3!!!You get a PAC-3!!! Every citizen of Kiev gets a PAC-3!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MKXmEjQGrT— ayden (@squatsons) May 31, 2023

However, not all users are convinced about the speculations over the Patriot missile system.

One user wrote, “This is not a Patriot missile. Patriot missiles are solid-fueled. Solid fuel burns white with a lot of smoke. This is liquid fuel, from a liquid fueled cruise missile.”

This is NOT a Patriot missile. Patriot missiles are solid-fueled. Solid fuel burns white with a lot of smoke. This is liquid fuel, from a liquid-fueled cruise missile. — Igor Chudov 🐭 (@ichudov) May 31, 2023

Dozens of Russian missiles and drones rain down across Ukraine almost every day. The Russian military has repeatedly attacked Kyiv using a combination of drones and missiles, mostly at night, in order to exhaust the Ukrainian air defences.

On Tuesday, Russia’s military had launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on Kyiv.