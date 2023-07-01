Watch: Waiter Sets His Hand On Fire, Spreads It On Food

In today’s world, one has to do or at least try something unique, to gain fame or find a place in this fast-paced environment. One such video is going viral on social media, in which we see something very dangerous. Make sure to not endorse or replicate the activities going on in the video where we can see a man playing with fire.

The background of the video seems to be of a restaurant. Here, the man is standing over a table splayed with food. He has a platter of food in his left hand, he pours something over the food. Then he takes his gloved right hand over to the burning stove in the middle and takes the fire in his hand. He sprays it over the food. The view is scary but very out of this world. The man seems to take a sigh of relief that his show went well. According to the internet, this technique is called flambéing. Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on Twitter by an account called @negar_m1359 on June 30. It has gained more than two hundred likes and almost fifty thousand views on Twitter. The tweet says, “A strange way of serving food in a restaurant." Some replies to the post seem to be cautious. A user wrote, “Noways, surely that flammable liquid is not good for you. Looks entertaining but I’ll pass though." Other replies are applauding the work. Some of the comments are “Awesome" and “Very cool, well done!"

There are many other interesting viral videos on flambéing like the “Fire Dosa" served by an Indore restaurant and a Gulab jamun flambé. The videos for these have gone viral in the past. People were awed by the unique ways this technique was being used. But it does not mean that this is something one should take lightly. Reports of flambéing gone wrong surfaced back in April. According to reports, two people lost their lives and several were injured due to the technique. The incident happened in an Italian restaurant in Madrid.