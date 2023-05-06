Watch: Wedding Turns Warzone After Argument Over Clicking Photos

Couples often go to great lengths to get their perfect wedding photos to treasure them as long-cherished memories. But things got a little carried away at this Uttar Pradesh wedding when a brawl broke out between the groom and bride’s families, supposedly over clicking pictures. Footage of the groom getting dragged away from the ceremony has emerged on social media. The apparent heated situation escalated quickly, turning the wedding venue into an ugly battlefield. The visuals captured the attendees left in complete chaos as both families fought.

The video comes from a ceremony that reportedly took place in the Shahganj area of Agra. The tussle started after the bride and groom’s family members got into an argument about clicking photos and dancing. The family members supposedly began hitting each other leaving the wedding dais to become a war zone. In the video, a few men can be seen trying to defuse the situation by taking the groom away. Behind him is a chaotic group of people who are aggressively hitting and pushing each other.

A distressed woman can be heard screaming in the background as some people try to stop the fight.

Watch the fight here:

A similar incident previously broke out in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district when the bride and groom began arguing during the Varmala (garland) ceremony. Reportedly, the bickering began about who will click photos first. The situation turned severe when members from both families joined the argument. People reportedly began kicking and hitting each other. But several people were left severely injured when chairs were thrown at random at the venue.

The wounded were taken to the hospital and the matter quickly reached the police station of the Bhasar Machha village. After the fight was defused, the frustrated groom refused to tie the knot. But eventually, he agreed to complete the wedding rituals owing to much convincing from the family. The matter was supposedly settled after the police intervention.

But not all chaos at a wedding end up taking a dramatic turn, sometimes, it can even lead to a beautiful ending. Like it did in the case of this couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anchor JK (Jay Karmani) (@anchor_jk)

After heavy rain disrupted their wedding, this couple, instead of being disappointed, turned the situation into an opportunity to have their own Bollywood-style wedding. They continued with the wedding ritual amidst the heavy rain.

Read all the Latest News here