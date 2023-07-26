Watch: Why You Must Never Pour Water In A Pan To Put Out Fire

While accidents occur unexpectedly and are sometimes beyond human control, we can’t deny that a lot of them stem from negligence. Human error or lapses in judgment can play a significant role in causing unfortunate incidents. The aftermath of such accidents can be utterly devastating. In a recent set of events, a video capturing one such incident has taken the internet by storm, acting as a powerful wake-up call to the importance of being cautious and responsible.

It is believed that professionals must be equipped with an all-encompassing knowledge about their field of interest. For instance, dentists are expected to be well-versed in all dental matters, and chefs are assumed to be masters of the kitchen and culinary arts. This viral video reminds us that even experts can sometimes make glaring mistakes as we are all human and susceptible to making mistakes.

The video, which has gained widespread attention on social media platforms, unfolds a harrowing scene in a kitchen as a pan on a gas stove suddenly catches fire. The chef, in a panic, rushes to control the flames, but his efforts fall short. In a moment of distress, he commits a mistake by pouring water into the blazing pan, resulting in a disastrous consequence—a thunderous bang reverberating through the kitchen.

The video serves as a stark reminder of the importance of knowledge and the presence of mind in handling potentially dangerous situations. The chef’s lack of awareness of the proper steps to take during a kitchen fire has led to a hazardous outcome. Social media users have swiftly criticized the chef’s actions, expressing dismay that a professional in his field should have been aware of the appropriate safety measures.

To extinguish a kitchen fire caused by oil or grease, turning off the gas and covering the burning vessel with any available lid are crucial steps. Using a metal lid is recommended since glass lids can shatter due to the intense heat. Substances like sand or flour can also be used to smother the flames safely.

The video’s caption emphasises the importance of covering the pot with a metal lid, allowing the fire to consume all the oxygen and put itself out, effectively cutting off its source of fuel. It also highlights that fire cannot exist in the absence of oxygen, and attempting to control it with water can lead to dangerous consequences, as seen in the viral clip.

Accidents like these underscore the need for proper training and awareness, even for professionals in their respective fields. Being prepared to handle emergencies is essential in minimizing the risks and preventing potential disasters. Workplace safety protocols and knowledge of appropriate fire control methods can make a significant difference in averting accidents.