Watch: Woman Constable Saves Old Man, Who Slipped While Boarding A Moving Train

Boarding or deboarding a moving train has been a common occurrence for people in all parts of India. These actions often lead to dangerous accidents. A video showing an old man slipping while trying to climb on a moving train has gone viral on Twitter where he was saved by the swift action of a female police officer.

#Narishakti: From creating to saving livesIn the face of danger, #RPF Constable Pallabhi Biswas acted with swift courage and saved the life of a passenger at Purulia station.#MissionJeevanRaksha #WeServeAndProtect #SewaHiSankalp pic.twitter.com/wHkubgfeuY — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) April 26, 2023

The video shows an old man wearing a lungi trying to climb a slow-moving train while carrying luggage on his back and in his hand. However, while trying to do so, he loses balance and slips. He then starts getting dragged by the train and is almost about to fall in between the locomotive and the platform.

However, luckily, a female police constable on rounds on the platform sees the man slip and runs towards him. As soon as the man’s lower body starts to fall off the platform, the constable grabs his hand and pulls him away from the train avoiding a huge accident. Other police officers then arrive on the scene and the train is commanded to stop.

The video ends with the officers talking to the old man about the incident. The 19-second footage was posted by the official Twitter account of RPF with the text, “Nari Shakti: From creating to saving lives. In the face of danger, RPF Constable Pallabhi Biswas acted with swift courage and saved the life of a passenger at Purulia station.”

The text revealed the constable who saved the old man’s life was Pallabhi Biswas and the incident took place in Purulia, West Bengal. The tweet gathered more than 37,000 views and over 1,500 likes. As it continues to get traction, people in the comments lauded Pallabhi for her swift action.

जिस तरह रेलवे के जवानो ने लगातार तत्परता से ड्यूटी करते हुए बहुत से बच्चे, यूवा, बूढे़, महिलाओं को जीवनदान दे रहे है अगर कहूं कि काबिलेतारिफ है तो शायद यह शब्द उनके लिए बहुत छोटा होगा….दिल से सैल्यूट ♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏— real life (@cPf0cN9ZkUluU7t) April 26, 2023

A user wrote, “The way the railway jawans are giving life to many children, youth, old men and women, while doing their duty continuously, it may not be enough to say that they are worthy of the praises….Salute from the heart.”

Keywords: female constable saves man from dying between a platform and a moving train, man slips while trying to climb moving train, RPF constable Pallabhi saves man from an accident on Purulia station, Pallabhi Biswas Purulia station heroic act

Read all the Latest News here