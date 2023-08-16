Watch: Woman Eats Fried Cockroaches With Tomato Chili Sauce; Internet 'Disgusted'

When we travel around the world, there are various cuisines almost everywhere. Some are quite delicious and famous while others can be experimental. You may just not want to have or try them and move on. While you find the perfect treat at the corner of the street in the city, the internet has found another video of bizarre food of a woman enjoying fried cockroaches that she found delicious.

A video shared on Instagram opens with a wok in which chillies and onions are being fried in hot oil. The next second, the woman adds dead cockroaches to the wok and starts stirring it to fry. In the next frame, she picked a fried cockroach and dipped it in tomato onion chilli sauce and showed the camera before taking a bit.

The caption of the post reads, “You can taste fresh cockroaches in spicy sauce.”

The video left the micro-blogging users feeling disgusting. One of the users in the comments section said, “Add extra spice so you won’t taste the disgusting insights eh,” while another added, “This race eats everything, so new strains of pathogens are born.” A third user commented, “Anybody who eats roaches deserves to be exiled from the world.”

The video has reached more than 1.7 million views since it was uploaded.

Well, another similar weird food called stir-fried pebbles from the night market of China made a lot of buzz on the internet. According to the South China Morning Post, the video shared on Chinese social media was from the central Chinese province of Hunan. A vendor was selling stir-fried small river rocks with chilli, garlic, purple perilla and rosemary. As per the report, the pebbles are not meant to be eaten but are sucked on and served to complement the taste of other ingredients. After the meal is finished, the diners can save the leftover pebbles and cook them up with whatever ingredients they chose at later meals.

The dish is a traditional dish known as Suo Diu which means suck and throw in English. It was invented by the boatmen in the region who were short on food and reportedly, the pebble tasted like fish and went well with wine. Till Now, some elderly people in the Hubei province practice eating the dish.