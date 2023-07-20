CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » Watch: Woman Has Her World Spinning After Huge Rolling Machine Pulls In Her Body
1-MIN READ

Watch: Woman Has Her World Spinning After Huge Rolling Machine Pulls In Her Body

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 11:58 IST

Delhi, India

The woman's body gets tangled on the rolling device. (Credits: Instagram)

The woman's body gets tangled on the rolling device. (Credits: Instagram)

The device continues to roll when the woman decides to use her bare hand to check the output.

People must be under strict supervision when standing or working alongside gigantic machines. A single mishap can become life-threatening and a horrific video of a woman being pulled by a rolling device has become a testimony to it. In the footage that appears to be caught on CCTV, a woman in a red top and denim can be seen casually walking and moving around the machinery just moments before the tragic mishap. The device continues to roll when the woman decides to use her bare hand to apparently check the output. She slides her arm over the material and eventually gets sucked into the giant spinning apparatus.

The woman doesn’t even get a second to put in a frantic effort against the pull. Her body gets dangerously tangled on the rolling pole of the mechanical equipment. She has her entire world spinning for a few seconds before the machine stops. The woman appears visibly distraught and too shocked to move for a brief moment before the video comes to an abrupt end. “Second chance to live again," reads the caption of the sensitive reel circulating on Instagram.

Take a look at it here:

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv)

The details regarding the incident remain unclear and concerned social media users dropped a plethora of questions while also discussing the well-being of the woman. A user asked, “Did she survive?" Another deemed it a close call, “Very scary to bend like that, luckily the engine stopped."

One more emphasized the importance of strict monitoring in the presence of heavy machinery writing, “Jesus, that’s extremely scary. People should avoid close contact with giant machines. She had her whole world turned upside down." Meanwhile, a curious user wanted to uncover the reason why the woman had to put her hand in the working device. “This is quite risky. What was the need to put her bare hand into the huge working machine? What was she even thinking," questioned the user.

With over sixteen thousand views, the place where the incident took place remains unknown but social media users believe it to be China. The condition of the woman and the event that takes place after the incident are also unclear.

first published:July 20, 2023, 11:58 IST
last updated:July 20, 2023, 11:58 IST