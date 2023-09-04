Watch: Woman Imitating Bobby Deol's Signature Move Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Bobby Deol was undoubtedly a heartthrob in the ’90s, with his movies, hit songs, and charismatic personality making him a true star of that era. His legacy still lives on as people today continue to create videos featuring his songs, keeping the nostalgia alive. But the actor’s popularity goes beyond just his movies and music; his dialogues and dance steps often take the centre of hilarious memes. In fact, a recent Instagram video has been causing quite a stir, featuring a woman hilariously mimicking Bobby Deol’s signature dance steps.

An Instagram user and comedian known as K Khan recently shared a video in which she hilariously impersonates the Race 3 star. Her attire includes a black t-shirt paired with a dark grey coat, blue jeans and black slippers. To add a finishing touch to her look, she wears a pair of fashionable black sunglasses. In the video, she humorously replicates Bobby Deol’s iconic dance moves to the tune of Mushkil Bada Yeh Pyar Hai from the movie Gupt. In the film, the actor starred alongside Manisha Koirala. Sharing the video, the content creator wrote, “We grew up watching Bobby Deol and his head shaking in every song! Mera to Kasam se sir chakra gaya (I swear, my head got spinned)." While the overlay text reads, “No one: Bobby Deol in every song.”

Notably, viewers have embraced the imitation and expressed their reactions enthusiastically in the comments section.

An Instagram user wrote, “Aap ne to same dance kiya hai yaar aap ki tareef to banti hai well done lege raho yaar (You have done the same dance, you deserve to be praised. Well done, keep it up)."

Another individual explained why he performed like that in the song, mentioning, “Bobby Deol’s leg was broken at the time of filing this song. Hence the dance moves. Otherwise, he is a decent dancer."

“This video is seriously one of the best things that has ever happened to Instagram. So funny and cool. You did it better than Bobby Deol himself," read a comment.

One of the users said that he used to mimic this in childhood. “Hahahaha! I used to mimic this whole thing when I was a child," he said.

One more added, “Gotta admit, we ALLL low-key love Bobby deol.”

This amusing video was shared in August and since then, it has become a viral sensation on the internet and garnered an impressive 3.5 million views.