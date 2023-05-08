Watch: Woman In Red Saree, With Her Crazy Dance Moves, Has Internet’s Attention

Dancing is a way to express one’s emotions. When you dance, you let go of all your inhibitions. If you happened to watch any dance performances, you might notice that the dancers do not care about the crowd watching them. They are only engrossed in matching the steps to the songs, passing their energetic vibe to the audience. Walking along similar lines, a woman got so caught up in her dance that she became the talk of the town across the Internet. The video of the woman’s crazy dance moves did not get much time to grab the eyeballs of netizens, who just couldn’t seem to contain their laughter.

The now-viral clip was dropped on Instagram on April 15 and has been gaining traction ever since. “If you ever get a chance to enjoy life, you should enjoy it to the fullest,” read the caption of the post.

The hilarious visual clip opens with a woman, dressed in a red saree breaking into an impromptu dance performance. She first starts to sway slowly, but soon increases her speed, dancing her heart’s content, forming crisscrosses with her legs. Grooving to the beats of the song, she approaches an elderly lady who got scared by the woman’s fanatical dance steps.

The woman jumped and frolicked in a saree with complete ease, urging the elderly woman to join her. Soon, seeing the woman’s energy, another woman intervened, presumably asking the latter to not force the old woman to dance with her. She appeared to abide by her words and continued dancing on her own.

Despite the onlookers present at the site, who shared laughs after watching the strange dance, the woman seemed to turn a blind eye to them. She did not stop grooving, flashing a beaming smile throughout. The video has sparked numerous reactions on social media.

While one user wrote, “It’s not funny dance… it’s a bindass dance,” another quipped, “What a dance. She’s enjoying fully.” “Those who feel shy should sit at home. Nice aunty,” lauded a third individual. So far, the video has collected over 7.9 million views on Instagram. What are your thoughts on this dance performance?

