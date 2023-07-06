Watch: Woman In Salwar Kameez Plays Cricket With Pakistan's Younis Khan

This is what they say dreams are really made of. Every cricket fan wishes they could only land an opportunity to meet their favourite cricketer. Playing the sport with them seems rather a far-fetched dream but few are lucky like this woman who bagged a chance to bat against Pakistani cricketer Younis Khan. Regarded as one of the greatest middle-order batsmen of the team, Younis holds the record for making the most runs and centuries scored by Pakistani batter in the history of Test Cricket. Now, in a sweet gesture, he agreed to bowl for Samara Afzal, identified to be a doctor from Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Donning salwar kameez, the woman who is also suggested to be a former cricketer takes the batting end in the opening visual of a short clip. Samara Afzal reportedly played for an English country cricket team Warwickshire. The woman shared the footage of the extraordinary moment of her life on Twitter, leaving the internet swooning over her batting prowess. The clip in question captures Younis bowling twice to her in a backyard of a house. Both times, Samara strikes the ball remarkably with great confidence.

While sharing the clip, the woman captioned the rare moment, “Playing cricket in the garden in my salwar kameez with one of the greatest cricketers the sport has produced is what dreams are made of! Such a humble and respectful human being he is."

Playing cricket in the garden in my salwar kameez with one of the greatest cricketers the sport has produced is what dreams are made of! Such a humble and respectful human being is @YounusK75 #Cricket 💚 pic.twitter.com/X3DjOKqIJv— Dr Samara Afzal (@SamaraAfzal) July 3, 2023

The video quickly piqued the interest of cricket fans on the internet, who did not fail to laud the woman’s efforts. A user commented, “Not a cricket fan but can appreciate something amazing when I see it."

Not a cricket fan but can appreciate something amazing when I see it— Jonathan Round (@glentiesbhoy) July 3, 2023

A section of the internet praised her batting skills. “Well played. Straight down the ground with a big stride," said one.

Well played. Straight down the ground with a big stride.— Faisal Javed Siddiqui (@FJSiddiqui) July 4, 2023

Another agreed, “Great defense, nudging the ball from the inside of the body. Great skills."

Great Defence, nudging the ball from the inside of the body. Great skills.— Sajjad Anjum Khattak (@sajjadanjumkhan) July 4, 2023

Meanwhile, one more highlighted, “Not many can say they drove him on the front foot."

Not many can say they drove him on the front foot 👌— Ibby A (@ibby1979) July 3, 2023

The video has been viewed by more than lakh users on Twitter and the number is rising steadily.