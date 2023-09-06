Watch: Woman Lands In Hilarious Trouble For Feeding Cockatoo

People feeding birds while enjoying a snack themselves is a common sight. We often offer food crumbs to small birds like pigeons and sparrows and our hearts fill with glee watching them nibble on the food adorably. An innocent woman might have had the same thought while feeding a cracker biscuit to a cockatoo. But she was unaware of the hilarious trouble that would follow soon after. If not anything it might serve the woman as a reminder of why there are signboards that bear the warning “Do not feed animals or birds.”

The video of the woman feeding the cockatoo bird was dropped on X (formerly known as Twitter) on August 16. The video shows the woman enjoying a meal, presumably at a restaurant. A plate filled with salads, snacks, cracker biscuits, and two glasses of beverage was displayed on the table. A cockatoo was seen perched on the railing of the balcony. Soon after spotting the bird, the woman broke a small piece from her cracker biscuit and extended her hand towards the cockatoo for it to feed on. Skeptical at first, the bird eventually swoops down and gently picks up the food, flying away almost immediately.

This is, however, not the end of the video as it becomes evident later on, that the cockatoo had ulterior intentions. The video cuts abruptly and just a few moments later, the woman recording the video, reappears on the camera, letting out a laugh. The reason for her laughter is revealed once she pans her camera and it is seen that a flock of cockatoos are perched everywhere. Some were sitting on the rooftop, looking keenly below at the snacks as if waiting for the woman to offer them some crackers too. The other parrots sat on the railing and a nearby tree. The woman walks over to some of the cockatoos and feeds them the crackers one by one.

Cockatoos seem to be quite friendly with humans and keen on sharing food with their other mates. Earlier, a woman enjoying a McDonald’s snack at a car park in Sydney faced a similar situation when a flock of cockatoos disrupted her meal, wanting to be fed the hash browns she was eating.

It so happened that after the woman fed a lone cockatoo a piece of her hash brown, a group of parrots started flying towards her car and perched on the window pane and windscreen, waiting to be fed too.