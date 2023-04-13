Watch: Woman Makes A Stuffed Paratha With A Rs 500 Note, And Then …

We are all aware of what a paratha is. It is an Indian bread that can be cooked with a variety of fillings and is fluffy and soft. We frequently consume parathas for breakfast, lunch or dinner as well. Some of these include plain paratha, aloo paratha, paneer paratha, egg paratha, and laccha paratha. People appear to be experimenting with food a lot these days. We come across several popular food videos every day that include fusion cuisine. This time, a video of a woman preparing paratha in a very distinctive manner has been going viral online. You’ll be surprised by the filling she chose.

An Instagram user posted a video of a woman churning out paratha bread and stuffing it with a Rs 500 note. The dough sheet is then folded, and it is rolled into a thin paratha. She then covers it with oil and keeps it resting on a hot pan. She continues by cooking it exactly like a regular paratha and then removes it from the fire. The woman then opens the paratha and removes a note for Rs 2000, rather than Rs 500.

This popular video has been viewed by almost over 6 million people. When users observed this innovative technique for producing paratha, they were astounded. Some of them weren’t pleased with the way the woman in the video attempted to trick everyone by changing Rs 500 to Rs 2000. The clip might have been manipulated and created purely for amusement.

One of the users commented, “Are yrr sb kro social media pe but please Lakshmi ji ki insult mt kro or aise logo ko v sb support mt kro (Do anything on social media, but please don’t disrespect money. People should also avoid supporting such people)”. Another commented, “500 ka 2000 ban gya pakne ke baad wahhhh ji wahhh (Wow, Rs 500 suddenly converted into Rs 2000 after being cooked)”. Another was also disappointed with the video and commented, “Ye sab editing ka kamaal hai. (All this has been done through editing).”

