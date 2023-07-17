Watch: Woman Puts Farm Horse To Bed With Blanket And Pillow And It's Too Cute To Miss

It is quite usual to see our beloved pets like dogs and cats getting comfortable on our beds. Pet parents often tuck their fur babies to sleep with a pillow and a blanket. But it is a rare visual to spot a farm animal like a horse lying down on the bed and sleeping, just like humans with a pillow tucked under its head. A video of the same has surfaced online and has left the internet amused.

On Twitter, an account shared a video where a woman can be seen putting her horse to bed for a nap. Usually, horses are kept in stables and are known to sleep while standing. But this woman makes her farm animal lie down on its side on a comfortable bed and then covers it with a big blanket and puts its head on a pillow. After this, she also lies down next to him and starts petting the horse’s head for him to fall asleep soon.

how to put a horse to sleep pic.twitter.com/UqLpLBUfgI— LilHumansBigImpact  (@BigImpactHumans) July 14, 2023

The text along with the tweet reads, “How to put a horse to sleep." The video has so far now garnered 8 million views on Twitter. As soon as the video went viral, many took to the comments section to express their views.

A user commented, “Never saw a horse sleep."

Another user wrote, “Nice to see people who have such a strong bond with their animals. That’s a video of pure love and trust."

One comment read, “Awwe, that is so adorable. It is being tucked in."

Meanwhile, another declared, “Horses are just giant field puppies."

Previously, a clip of a horse eating grass while lying down went viral. The body language of the horse attempting to do the simplest of tasks while lying down was relatable for many. The horse can be seen munching on the grass with its eyes closed, legs stretched out and jaws moving.