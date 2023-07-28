WATCH: Woman Recreates Kaavaalaa's Hook Step, Fans Tag Tamannaah Bhatia

The debut song of the movie Jailer, titled Kaavaalaa, has become a rage. Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and the iconic Rajinikanth, the song was released on July 6 this year. With Anirudh Ravichander and Shilpa Rao lending their voices, the song’s catchy beats have garnered a staggering 74 million views on YouTube. Social media platforms are flooded with videos of people dancing to the infectious tune, but one video, in particular, has gone viral on Instagram. The video featured a talented woman flawlessly recreating Tamannaah Bhatia’s mesmerising Kaavaalaa hook step, leaving the internet stunned by her performance.

Shared on Instagram by Priyanka Shenoy Menon, the 2017 Mrs India Kerala and also holding the title of Miss Kerala - Miss Beautiful Skin, the now-viral video featured her dancing gracefully in front of a television on which the song Kaavaala is being played in the background. Dressed in a similar green outfit as Tamannaah Bhatia, the woman’s dance moves and expressions perfectly synchronised with the actress. Priyanka’s performance captivated the hearts of viewers on the internet.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Shenoy Menon (@parihoonnmain)

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, numerous social media users expressed their admiration for the flawless dance. They flooded the comments section by showering red heart and fire emoticons after watching the amazing dance video.

Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Everything is perfect except hair colour otherwise we cannot identify who is Tamannaah Bhatia," while another wrote, “Yeah…Finally found a better version reel of Kaavaala."

“Tamannaah Bhatia you need to see this," an internet user commented.

Posted a week ago, the Instagram Reel has already amazed 49.7 million views and over 2 million likes.

The film Jailer, a full-fledged action entertainer, is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vinayakan.