Watch: Woman Swims 36 Km From Worli Sea Link To Gateway Of India
2-MIN READ

Watch: Woman Swims 36 Km From Worli Sea Link To Gateway Of India

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 14:10 IST

Delhi, India

Sucheta Deb Burman was honoured with a trophy for her achievement. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An Instagram user commended the woman, stating, "Truly inspiring, a clear example of saying 'where there is will there is a way.'"

Every day, individuals are achieving remarkable milestones that extend beyond conventional career paths. A recent example involves a woman who accomplished an astonishing feat by swimming 36 kilometres from Mumbai’s Worli Sea Link to the Gateway of India. The inspiring video, shared on Instagram by Sucheta Deb Burman, shows her unwavering determination and remarkable courage.

“Exploring 36 kms of Mumbai in my way,” Sucheta Deb Burman captioned the clip. The video showcases her relentless journey towards her destination. The video ends with the proud woman holding a trophy and celebrating her achievement.

Since being shared, the clip has garnered 2.3 million views. So far, it has collected more than two lakh likes and tons of messages. The comment section was flooded with people expressing their admiration for the woman, with many being inspired by Burman’s incredible achievement.

One user asked Sucheta Deb Burman, “How was the experience? You are great, keep going, keep growing.”

Another user wrote, “Unbelievable! This is inspirational.”

A third user admired the athlete’s courage and said, “Truly inspiring, clear example of ‘where there is will there is a way.’ Can really see your passion for swimming. Many more milestones to come. Wish you all the very best in your future endeavours. Just want to say last one word for you Ma’am-G.O.A.T.”

There were many who also asked her how much time it took to cover the 36 kilometres from the Worli Sea Link to the Gateway of India.

In a similar example, back in February 2021, a 12-year-old girl swam from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to the Gateway of India. Jiya Ria, who has Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD), swam for eight hours and forty minutes. According to reports, Jiya Ria set a record as the youngest girl diagnosed with ASD to swim 36 kilometres in open sea. For her accomplishment, she received a trophy and a certificate.

According to reports, the swimming event was conducted under the supervision of the Swimming Association of Maharashtra, a registered body under the Swimming Federation of India.

