Watch: Woman Thrashes Eve-Teaser In Karnataka Local Bus

A video from Karnataka has been doing rounds on the Internet as it shows a woman beating an eve-teaser inside a bus. As per the caption of the clip, the incident occurred nearby a bus stand in Mandya, when the woman was traveling in a state-run bus. It has been reported that the man “was teasing her and tried to touch her inappropriately,” which led to his thrashing by the female passenger. She had even warned him to stop but when he continued to harass her, she took matters into her hands and slapped him non-stop, stated the user who tweeted the clip, adding that the man “managed to run away.”

Visuals of the incident were recorded on camera by co-passengers. The video begins with the woman angrily yelling at the man. She repeatedly slaps him by grabbing him by his collar. The man tries to move away but the woman continues to thrash him. Passengers onboard do not interfere until the man flees from the bus. After stepping off the public transport, two men try to stop him. But the accused successfully escapes.

“A woman beat her eve teaser at KR Pete bus stand in Mandya. The lady was traveling in the local bus - the unidentified man was teasing her and tried to touch her inappropriately. Even after she warned him he continued to touch her,” wrote the user.

In a subsequent tweet, the user added: “The woman later slapped him and confronted him. No one on the bus helped her. He managed to run away. No case registered. But the video recorded by a passenger has gone viral.”

The woman later slapped him and confronted him. No one on the bus helped her. He managed to run away. No case registered. But the video recorded by a passenger has gone viral (2/2)— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) June 3, 2023

Twitter users lauded the woman after the clip went viral. While many dubbed her “braveheart” and “wondergirl”, a section of users said that the man “deserved it.” One user commented, “Bravo, let all women and girls adopt this for road romeos.”

Bravo, let all women and girls adopt this for Road Romeos. 👍— Pramod kumar Dwibedi (@Pramodk40813271) June 3, 2023

Another added, “We will record videos and post, but step up and take a turn against something wrong, if already a mob is not already gathered, we will not.”

We will record videos and post, but step up and take a turn against something wrong, if already a mob is not already gathered, we will not.— 🐾AstroBytes (@lhakme) June 4, 2023

“Same happened in Kerala last week. What a shame these idiots are to this society. Pity,” read another reaction.

Same happened in kerala last week. What a shame these idiots are to this society. Pity— Viva Benzy Alexander (@tuw92) June 4, 2023

The clip has been viewed more than 38 thousand times on Twitter.