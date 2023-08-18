Watch: Woman's Bharatanatyam Dance In Front Of Washington Monument Is Unmissable

India is a land of diversity. People here celebrate different festivals, embrace various cultures, and practice many religions and traditions. But despite the differences, the one thing that binds the citizens together is the love for their country. And there is no greater pride than Indians exhibiting their rich cultural heritage far and wide, across continents. Setting a similar example, an Indian woman, not long ago, made our hearts swell with pride and joy by showcasing her incredible, classical Bharatanatyam dance on foreign soil, more precisely in front of the iconic Washington Monument in the USA.

The video was dropped on Instagram by Swathi Jaisankar, a skilled Bharatanatyam dancer, on June 9 which is still receiving a lot of love from social media users. The video opens with Swathi, dressed in ethnic wear, flaunting her dance steps on the beats of a song. She danced gracefully, never once missing the rhythm. Her on-fleek and sharp expressions added further elegance to her Bharatanatyam dance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swathi Jaisankar (@swathi.jaisankar)

The giant Washington Monument and a lake lay behind Swathi Jaisankar, making the visual clip seem straight out of a movie scene. The video also made it quite evident that a few bystanders were present on the premise, watching the lady perform. They appeared to be in complete awe of her dancing prowess and were heard cheering for the dancer too. “Did a quick spontaneous choreography to this jathi during my trip to DC! Shoutout to the sweetest crowd,” captioned Swathi.

The video was quick to earn praise from the Instagram population, who marked their presence in the comments. “Through your art, you’re preserving the soul of our culture. Your dedication to classical dance is commendable!” lauded one user. “Wonderful dancing with a beautiful background. Great enthusiasm from the bystander too. How could they not enjoy this,” came a second endearing comment. “Woww! What footwork and mudra! Beautiful stance and postures” remarked another individual.

This is not the first time that Swathi Jaisankar impressed us with her Bharatanatyam dance. One glance at her Instagram profile will give you glimpses of her amazing choreographies on various songs that are an absolute treat to watch.