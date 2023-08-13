Watch: Woman's Energetic Dance To Haryanvi Song 'Thumke' is All the Rage on Internet

Haryanvi songs have a separate fanbase. These songs have managed to strike a chord with listeners, not only in terms of music but also in their ability to inspire them to make Reels. Now, a video has captured the attention of the online community. This clip features a woman dancing to the peppy beats of the Haryanvi song — Thumke. The track has been sung by Ruchika Jangid and Renuka Panwar. The music video stars Kay D and Pranjal Dahiya. The lyrics has been written by Daksh Kamboj Khera.

In the clip, the woman is grooving in the middle of a road. Her on-point expressions and killer energy make the video a must-watch. The text attached to the video read, “Desi dance queen."

Watch the viral video of a woman dancing to the Haryanvi song Thumke here:

The video has created quite a buzz on social media. People have wasted no time and shared their insights in the comments section.

An user said, “Madam ji aap bahut badhiya dance kar rahe ho [maam, you are dancing very well]."

Another mentioned, “An amazing performance, and hats off to the cameraman for capturing it so well."

Some have expressed their admiration by using fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

A few months back, a video of a girl’s spirited dance to the Haryanvi hit Kamar Teri Left Right Hale created a lot of buzz online. The adorable clip captures the little one’s joyful dance on stage. She also lips the song’s lyrics. Her yellow dress layered with a blue denim coat added an extra edge.

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 156.4K views, indicating its widespread appeal. People have given a shout out to the girl’s performance.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/itsmesabita/status/1608436030998446083?s=20

What are your thoughts on these videos?