Watch: Woman's Kathak Performance On Mohe Rang Do Laal Is Simply Beautiful

In the realm of social media’s diverse dance content, Kathak performances have lately emerged as a captivating trend. One particular video has gained remarkable traction, showcasing a woman performing Kathak on the melodious tune of Mohe Rang Do Laal. This composition is from the film Bajirao Mastani, featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The song is sung by Birju Maharaj and Shreya Ghoshal.

Radhika Karandikar recently posted a video of her performing Kathak to the rhythmic beats of Mohe Rang Do Lal on her Instagram handle. In the video, she looks absolutely stunning, dressed up in an elegant floor-length anarkali lehenga in a vibrant orange hue. The ensemble is complemented by silver jewellery, a stylish bun, and ghungroo.

The clip begins with Radhika gracefully interpreting the music through her performance. As the video progresses, you’ll likely be amazed by her adept spins and graceful turns. Adding to the video’s allure are her killer expressions, enhancing the overall experience. She captions the video as, “Write for me, will you?”

Watch the video of Radhika performing Kathak here:

Posted on August 2, this video has garnered 20,000 views. Numerous individuals also engaged in the comments section, expressing their thoughts and opinions about her dance performance.

An Instagram user described the video as simply beautiful. “You did it gracefully, with steady moves, and perfect expressions. Day by day you are just improving, keep it going," read the comment.

Another added, “Everything about this video is beautiful. The spins, the expressions, the hand gestures, the aesthetic of the video. So beautiful.”

“Dance is just one of many aspects…. But one I’d count is, you have grown so much in your editing skills as well… Much love keep growing,” a comment read.

One person expressed her fortunate position to have the woman as her mentor, mentioning, “Ufff those spins and expressions … loved it. I am so glad and blessed to have you in my life as a guru.”

Several others have shown their appreciation for the video by using heart emojis, and others have commended her as a true artist. What are your thoughts on her Kathak performance?