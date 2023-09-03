Watch: Woman's Seamless Fusion Of Dancing, Juggling And Hula Hooping Leaves Internet Spellbound

Hula-hooping has long been associated with fun and fitness. Lately, it has evolved into a mesmerising art form that takes the simple act of spinning a hoop around the waist to a whole new level. Talented artists from all around the world have taken up the hula hoop as a form of self-expression and entertainment. Now, in a viral dance video, a talented artist from India, who has been identified as Koteswari M K, showcased an extraordinary level of hula-hooping. It only takes a moment of pure talent and creativity to command the internet’s attention, and this woman proves it right. In the Instagram video, Koteswari – decked up in a gorgeous traditional saree – is seen putting up a unique act by fusing the art of dancing and juggling while simultaneously hula hooping. The woman starts by twirling a hula hoop around her waist. Next, she effortlessly begins juggling a few balls in her hands, while maintaining the hula hoop’s rhythmic motion. With precision and finesse, she continued this mesmerising act before tossing the balls aside. She then seamlessly transited into an energetic dance performance. Notably, the hula hoop was still in motion around the waist.

Koteswari uploaded the hula hooping video on August 17. Social media users swamped the comment section with fire and red heart emoticons. Many have appreciated the woman’s talent and showered praise and admiration over her art.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “I just want to tell these so-called celebrities….salute this lady. She has talent with full clothes. They need to learn from her…without nudity how to present it,” while another commented, “You need a lot of repentance to do like this, that result is yours, Madam.”

Another person said, “She is the definition of talent in her own way….she is creating trending to trending song.”

A social media user commented, “Marvelous, mind-blowing talent madam. Big respect you deserve."

The viewership of this video has skyrocketed. It has so far amassed over 14 million views and over one million likes.