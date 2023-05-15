Watch: Worker Carries Heavy Fridge On His Back With A Smile On His Face

Labourers and workers who carry heavy weights on their heads and back are people with the toughest life. From not having a sustainable income to being abused on site in addition to overworking, labourers are exploited in several ways. Therefore, we may not usually find such people in a happy state of mind. However, a video showing a labourer smiling while carrying a refrigerator four floors via stairs has surfaced on Twitter.

Cara nak angkat peti ais ke tingkat 4.. pic.twitter.com/m50XXDAws5— Jalal Misai (@jllmisai) May 10, 2023

The video was shared by Jalal Misai on May 10 and shows a worker strapping the huge refrigerator to his back. He then puts a smile on his face and starts to walk swiftly towards the building. He starts climbing up the stairs and shows impressive balance and speed while carrying the fridge. These skills help him reach his destination within 88 seconds. The 4-floor building does not have a lift which is why the worker had no choice but to carry the fridge on his back.

The video went viral with more than 6.6 lakh views and over 3.6 thousand likes. People supported the worker, and some were even angered as to why he had to carry such a huge load on his back. Such practices can cause back problems. This will not only hinder the man’s work but may also lead to him losing his job.

Pergilah tanya abang ni tentang work life balance atau work from home, nescaya kena tampar sampai teleng kepala korang.— FUAD (@fuadbinothman) May 10, 2023

A user commented – “Go ask this person about work-life balance or work from home and all you will get is a slap in your face.”

Harap2 abg ni tak kena slip disc. Sebagai org yg pernah alami slip disc, aku meremang tgk abg ni bawak peti sejuk mcm tu. Segala beban diletakkan dkt blkg badan.— Naim Zaini (@naimbinzaini) May 10, 2023

Another user wrote – “I hope you don’t suffer from slip disc in future. As a person who has experienced a slipped disc, I am angry that you brought a refrigerator like that. All burdens are placed on the back of the body.”

top videos

pastikan insurans tinggi bang..kalau jadi apa2 at least xde la terkapai2 nak tampung kehidupan sendiri..semoga dilindungi dari sebarang kecelakaan dan ujian yang xmampu kita tanggung— zaidi (@zaidikdb) May 10, 2023

A third user expressed – “Make sure the insurance is high bro. If anything happens at least he will be able to support his own life. Hopefully, he is safe from any accidents and trials that we can’t bear.”