Watch: Worms Inside Tea Container At Karnataka Hostel Leave Internet Puking

In India, people are crazy about drinking tea. For most of us, a typical day begins with a cup of tea at home, followed by various sessions throughout the day at the canteen or several tea stalls. Whether it’s the scorching heat or the heavy rains, people who love drinking tea love it no matter what the weather. From youngsters to adults, there’s no proper age, and people from all backgrounds drink tea. However, what happens when the place where the tea is stored gets contaminated?

A video shared by an Instagram account named @makkar_memes has been going viral on social media. In the clip, a tea container is kept in a hostel in Karnataka. The container also has a tap in the front, making it easier for people to pour tea. In the video, when one person opens the lid of the tap, hundreds of insects are seen crawling there. Reportedly, the insects were there because the containers and the tap weren’t cleaned properly and all the students were drinking tea from it.

As soon as the video went viral, it stirred up social media. Many people went to the comment section of the post and expressed their views regarding the situation. One of the users commented, “Which hostel? Need to call food safety and close the hostel." Another user commented, “That is a common problem in India. No one takes their duty seriously. Only a blame game when caught. “A third user jokingly commented, “Everyone will have worm tea".

Earlier, another video went viral on social media, where a man was seen filling the tea and coffee containers with water in the toilet of the train. The clip quickly went viral and disgusted so many people that a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on the vending contractor by the Indian Railways.