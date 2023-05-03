'We Are All Barbara': This Funny Memorial Sign Is Relatable To The Core

Commemorative plaques are often installed to pay homage to a deceased person or a momentous event. The messages written on these boards describe the history associated with the place or an emotional reminder of a person. But this viral plaque is like no other. Unlike the serious tones, memorial boards carry, this one has a much-lighter message that the internet has found extremely relatable.

The plaque is addressed to a person named Barbara and shares funny details of her mood swings when she would be hungry. “For Barbara. Who was awful when hungry but otherwise pretty solid,” reads the memorial plaque. A Twitter user who quite resonated with Barbara’s hunger pangs shared a photograph of the board online stating, “Barbara was highly relatable”.

Take a look at the tweet here:

barbara was highly relatable pic.twitter.com/XxcYrtrMtF— Phil Clifton (@philclifton) April 30, 2023

More than a million people have viewed the memorial plaque flooding the reply section with supporting messages. A user commented, “Never felt more like a Barbara in my life. Where is this?”

Never felt more like a Barbara in my life. Where is this?— Ruth Calder (@takingcuttings) May 1, 2023

Another agreed, “Reads like it was written for me.”

Reads like it was written for me…— Alex Chambers (@AlexChambers) May 1, 2023

One more joined, “We’re all Barbara, really.”

We’re all Barbara, really.— Charlotte Gauthier (@FaraiUnVers) April 30, 2023

A Twitterati added, “Yep. 100% with Barbara on this.”

Yep. 100% with Barbara on this— Dippyfishcards (@dippyfishcards) May 1, 2023

A section of the internet also appreciated the honesty level detailed in the memorial plaque. “The representation I needed,” said one.

the representation i needed— barbara valentina 🐛 (@squigglybug) May 2, 2023

Another said, “Gotta love the honesty.”

Gotta love the honesty.— Socialist Ninja (@socialist_52113) May 2, 2023

One more user replied with another photograph of a similar memorial plaque containing a witty message. “In memory of Roger Bucklesby who hated this park and everyone in it,” reads the board.

In a similar case of uncommon memorial, photograph of a penis-shaped tombstone has gone viral. Located in the town of Misantla, Mexico, the unusual tombstone reportedly belongs to a person named Catarina Orduna Perez. It is suggested that the shape of her resting place was the dying wish of the 99-year-old Mexican woman. The family of Perez fulfilled her wish by installing a five-and-a-half-foot-tall statue of a man’s genitals.

Here's the moment that Doña Cata's 600 pound cock and balls statue was unveiled on her grave. #BVE pic.twitter.com/glP1ZK1QYY— Nathaniel Janowitz (@ngjanowitz) July 28, 2022

“She was always very avant-garde, very forward-thinking about things. She wanted to break the paradigm of everything Mexican, where things are sometimes hidden because of not having an open mind,” reportedly said her grandson.

