We Bet You Can't Match The Energy Of This Duo In New Mera Dil Ye Pukare Video

Not long ago, social media platforms were swamped by videos featuring a rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen hit Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja. It all started with a viral video of a Pakistani woman dancing to the track which engulfed many across the globe. While there was a lean patch in between, the song’s fever is far from over. The latest in the long list is this video of a duo shaking a leg to the viral track. The dance of the young man and woman in the video is so astounding that you might end up watching it in a loop. Their on-point expressions have left the internet astonished.

The video was shared on Instagram user with the caption, “What do you think about this duo.” The video opens with the two taking their position on stage, while a screen behind them exhibits a text that read, “The 50’s Era”. As soon as the song begins, the crowd starts hooting and cheering, but with the first drop, the audience erupts with thunderous applause. It appears that the two are performing for some school or college event. From their energy, steps, and rhythm to the song, you name a thing and everything was a perfection.

The comments section is swamped under a barrage of appreciative reaction for the dance. Several lauded their expressions and eccentric moves, as a user commented, “Their expressions uff.” Another wrote, “Damn man killed it.” Many didn’t shy away from confessing that they watched the video on loop and called it to be the best performance on this track so far. “Me who has forgotten the number of times… I watched this video…best dance over this trend, a comment read.”

So far, the video has been played more than 2 million times.

Earlier, this year, two young men took the internet by storm with their euphoric dance performance on this viral track. The video went so crazy viral, raking over 38 million views.

Composed by Hemant Kumar, Mera Dil Pukare Aja featured in the 1954 release Nagin which starred Pradeep Kumar and Vaijanti Mala in the lead roles.

