We Bet You Can't Take Eyes Off This Street Vendor Tossing Pizza Dough Like Boomerang

Selling something is never easy especially if you don’t have a big shop or brand backing you. In this situation, you have to constantly find innovative ways to attract customers. And this food vendor seems to have mastered that art. His innovative pizza preparation skills have captivated the internet and are likely to stum you too. The video features the street vendor effortlessly flipping dough like a boomerang. “Be proud of your work,” read the post shared along with the video on Twitter.

The video starts with a street vendor skillfully preparing pizza dough while captivating customers with his impressive techniques. With effortless flips and tosses, he then soars the dough in the air, just like a boomerang. As the dough returns to the vendor, the crowd cheers him up by clapping.

Watch the video here:

Be proud of your work pic.twitter.com/X7sJl47dPK— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) June 27, 2023

Posted just two days back on Twitter, the video has swiftly garnered widespread popularity, with an astonishing 2.3 million views and the count is still increasing. Although, Twitter users have a mixed reviews for this talent. For some, it is a great way to showcase skills, but there are also others who had doubts about the hygiene involved in the process.

A user mentioned that the vendor brought back a lot of dust particles, mentioning, “Bro just collected all the dust particles. Now it will end up in someone’s stomach.”

Bro just collected all the dust particles… Now it will end up in someone's stomach 😭— UP waLa LadKa (@khozu_khudko) June 27, 2023

Another user called the video cool but shared some doubts. The tweet read, “Very cool. (There is no way this dough tastes good after all that.)”

Very cool. (There is no way this dough tastes good after all that.) 😁— Beth (@alwaysjnov) June 28, 2023

A person sarcastically suggested that this is how boomerang was invented. He commented, “Ah, so that’s how the boomerang was invented.”

Ah, so that's how the boomerang was invented— Robert (@trutrvl) June 27, 2023

Lauding the vendor’s skills, a person wrote, “Wow! Such talent! Beautiful job!!!”

Wow! Such talent! Beautiful job!!!!❤️😊👍— Cynthia Siwek (@ficustree7) June 27, 2023

“That was amazing! I never got applause at my work but I never worked like this,” read another reply.

That was amazing! I never got applause at my work but I never worked like this.— Greg H. 🙃 (@twicktwit) June 27, 2023

Previously, a street vendor from Mumbai grabbed the internet’s attention with his Rajnikanth-style dosa serving skills. The video features the vendor splaying the dosa batter on the cooking platform before adding veggies to prepare four masala dosas in one go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruchika Asatkar (@ruchika_asatkar)

What steals the show in the process is the way he lifts the dish off the counter to the plate and flicks it towards the helper, who serves it to the customer,