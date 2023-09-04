'We Deeply Regret...': Airline 'Forgets' Blind Passenger On Plane Alone

Air travel has unquestionably become more convenient for senior citizens in recent times, with airlines offering special services to ensure their safety. People who are not able to accompany the elderly ones of their families on a flight mainly choose those packages. But do the crew of an airline always put the required effort to take care of elderly passengers? This question was raised after a man accused Vistara of leaving his blind mother inside an empty aircraft. Lashing out at the carrier, the person, identified as Ayush Kejriwal, revealed details of the incident through a face-cam video on Instagram.

Terming the event “shocking,” Ayush Kejriwal wrote in the caption, “Vistara Airlines, how could you put my blind mother in danger like this? Are you not responsible for taking care of disabled passengers who are left under your supervision and assistance whilst travelling?”

As shared by Ayush Kejriwal in the video, her mother took a Vistara flight from the Delhi airport and was travelling to Kolkata on August 31. The crew members were supposed to take extra care of his blind mother during her journey since the ticket included a special travel plan which is especially meant for specially-abled people. While the flight attendants were bound to assist the woman in every situation, from boarding to luggage collection, they ended up losing her track.

As claimed by Ayush Kejriwal, the crew members asked her mother to wait for a while after the Vistara aircraft touched down at the Kolkata airport. They might decide to take her out once the other passengers would vacate the flight. But that didn’t happen. “She stayed inside the empty craft till a cleaning staff noticed her and informed the airline. That’s when she was taken out of the flight,” he could be heard saying in the Instagram video.

The post caught the attention of Vistara Airlines, which issued an apology in the comment section and asked Ayush Kejriwal to send them “the case reference numbers and booking details.”

“Hi Ayush, we deeply regret to learn about your recent experience with us. At Vistara, we hold ourselves to the highest service standards, and it upsets us to hear that we fell short of your expectations. Please be assured that we prioritize the well-being of our customers and their safety and security are of top priority for us,” Vistara commented.

Users were left furious after listening to Kejriwal’s description. One user was quick to acknowledge, “That’s really worrying.” Another user thanked Ayush Kejriwal for bringing the matter to light and commented, “I pray it never happens again to your mother or anyone else.” “Pretty shameful from an airline that we have high expectations from,” noted an individual.

What do you think of the incident?