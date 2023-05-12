'We Love You Jadeja': CSK Fans Support Jaddu After Being Held by Critics for Celebrating His Wicket

The situation has recently changed for CSK fans who were previously criticized for celebrating Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket ahead of MS Dhoni. After this incident gained widespread attention in the media, CSK fans rallied behind Jadeja, aiming to uplift his spirits. In fact, when Jadeja liked a tweet from a user who pointed out the pain behind his honest confession after a game against DC in the 2023 IPL season, CSK fans made it clear that they are backing their beloved Jaddu.

The wave of support for Jadeja reached new heights as ‘We Love You Jadeja’ trended on Twitter. Users flooded the platform with affectionate reactions and expressions of admiration for the CSK all-rounder, acknowledging his unwavering dedication to the franchise.

A user expressed their sentiments by stating, “We love Dhoni, we love CSK, but that doesn’t diminish our appreciation for you, Sir Jaddu." Another user emphasized, “There is no hate for this man. He is the best all-rounder in the world, and we are immensely proud to have him at CSK. Our cheers are not directed at his wicket; they are a reflection of our anticipation for Dhoni’s potential appearance, considering the uncertainty surrounding his future in the next season." Thus, the users made it clear that their adoration for Jadeja remained steadfast and they held no malice toward him, despite the previous incident.

In a recent interview, Ravindra Jadeja shared his thoughts on batting lower in the order, saying, “When I bat at 7, the crowd is disappointed and chants for Mahi bhai, imagine if I bat higher, they will just wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy," he said, sporting a smile.

However, one observant Twitter user rightly highlighted the underlying pain behind Jadeja’s words, stating, “Jaddu may say this with a smile, but there’s undoubtedly a lot of inner turmoil… It’s a traumatic experience! Just imagine, your own team’s spectators not supporting you and eagerly waiting for your dismissal! It’s disheartening, especially considering Jadeja’s outstanding performances, earning him three Man of the Match awards!"

It’s safe to say that the situation has come full circle, and it’s a happy ending!