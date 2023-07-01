Wedding Called Off After Groom Sees Mother-In-Law Smoking And Dancing

In India, weddings are known for their grandeur and sacredness, but for one groom in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, his special day took an unexpected turn. As per a LIVEHindustan report, the groom was left stunned when he witnessed his mother-in-law smoking and dancing to DJ songs. The wedding between a young man from Sarayatrin and a girl from Rajpura was arranged and pre-marital rituals were performed leading up to the ceremony on June 27. However, the groom’s arrival at the venue with the wedding guests revealed an astonishing scene that left him in disbelief.

While the groom was waiting at the mandap for the ritual to commence, the guests were having food and dancing with joy on the other side. Amidst the celebrations, an unexpected thing happened when the bride’s mother joined the dancing crowd while puffing a cigarette. The sight caught the groom’s attention, leaving him completely stunned.

In a bold move, he decided to halt the rituals, stood up and refused to proceed with the marriage. The unexpected turn of events left everyone in shock, and the wedding celebration came to an abrupt halt.

The shocking incident led to a heated dispute between the two families and ultimately, the wedding being called off. The groom, along with his family, returned home disappointed, while the bride also chose to leave with her mother.

Following the incident, a panchayat was held between the families. During the meeting, the community members played a crucial role in mediating the situation and finding common ground. Reportedly, the family moved forward and restored their relationship.

While this Uttar Pradesh marriage almost fell apart due to smoking, an earlier viral video captured the moment when the mother-in-law welcomed the groom with a cigarette. The clip showcased a unique custom where the groom was welcomed by his in-laws with this unconventional gesture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joohi K Patel | Vadodara Food Blogger (@joohiie)

The video clip went viral, attracting over 8 million views.