Wedding Photographer Syncs Dance Moves With Guests In This Must-Watch Video

Wedding photographers are like unsung heroes of a marriage ceremony. Thanks to their efforts and hard work, both the bride and groom are able to cherish the fond memories of their big day through pictures and videos captured by the photographers. Sometimes, wedding photographers even go to extreme lengths to click the perfect shot or record a flawless video sequence. Walking along a similar vein, a wedding cameraman’s crazy technique of recording a dance performance has taken the internet by storm. It captures the cameraman dancing along with a guest at a wedding while recording the video at the same time.

The video tweeted on August 14 has made social media users appreciate the cameraman’s dedication to his profession. The visual footage opens with the premise of a grand wedding ceremony. Out of a group of ethnically-clad guests, one of them was seen grooving to the beats of Dr Zeus and Lumber’s popular track Kangna Tera Ni, flaunting some difficult-to-master steps.

if your wedding camera man ain’t doing this …..ask for refund pic.twitter.com/UGOwDdedi5— Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) August 14, 2023

Surprisingly, the wedding photographer joined the man in the dance, presumably to record his performance with absolute precision. The cameraman showcased his dancing prowess, aptly imitating the steps exhibited by the wedding guest, without missing a beat, completely in sync. The photographer’s excellent leg moves were impossible to miss in the video, as the crowd cheered for the impromptu duet performance. “If your wedding cameraman ain’t doing this… ask for a refund,” read the tweet.

The video was quick to grab the eyeballs of the Twitterati in no time who reacted to the same in the comments. One of them expressed their desire to “see the end result of video” recorded by the photographer. “Loved it. Awesome!!” noted another impressed user. A third individual seemed to be a little concerned as they remarked, “God bless his hamstrings.” So far, the video has garnered over 165.3k views on Twitter and counting.

I wanna see the end result of video now😂😂— Rahul (@rahul__ra) August 14, 2023

💃💃💃💃💃Loved it Awesome !!— Rani K (fan account) (@Shehnaaz_Love10) August 14, 2023

God bless his hamstrings— Usama Javed (@Usamathejaved) August 14, 2023

Wedding photographers are called for shooting pre-wedding and post-wedding pictures and videos. Recently, a new trend has emerged where couples decide to shoot wedding photographs underwater. While this is definitely a unique strategy, it is the cameraman who has to face most of the ordeal in taking the perfect shots under the waters.