West Sydney Woman Convicted Of Letting Pet Ingest Methamphetamine And Opioids

Pets are one of the best companions for people and provide you with unconditional love and always remain faithful. On the other hand, they also require proper care for keeping in good health but some owners fail in doing so. According to The Daily Mail, a similar case has been reported of a Western Sydney woman.

She is 30 years old but her name has not been identified. She allowed her one-year-old Havanese pet dog Loca to ingest drugs like methamphetamine and opioids. The report says that a court has found her guilty of repeatedly doing this ghastly act. She has now been convicted and sentenced to 15 months of community service by the court. Loca later died in veterinary care.

Loca was found to have ingested methamphetamine a total of four times in the space of just a year. RSPCA’s (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) officers branded the act as a clear and repeated failure of responsibility, seriously disgusting. Loca’s owner was found to have allowed the animal to ingest opioids on a number of occasions. This led to the dog suffering a life-threatening illness called toxicosis. Toxicosis occurs when a dog is exposed to toxins or poisons either through eating, inhaling, etc.

RSPCA officers were made aware of the woman’s negligence in February 2022 after obtaining veterinary records. The records showed that the animal had been treated for methamphetamine poisoning four times in one 1 year. According to the records, several veterinary clinics showed that toxicosis had often been life-threatening. It required intensive treatment to cure Loca from toxicosis. Officers tried unsuccessfully on three separate occasions to find the owner and her pet after the fourth poisoning case. They were unable to find the owner until late May when the dog again was presented to a veterinary clinic for poisoning.

When questioned on her stand, the Sydney woman claimed Loca had consumed the drugs accidentally at an off-lead dog park in North Parramatta, Australia. She said that every time they visited the park, Loca found and ate something. She claimed that Loca was looking for trouble all the time.