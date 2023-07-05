Whale Of Fortune? Treasure Worth Rs 44 Crore Discovered In Dead Mammal’s Belly

A sperm whale was discovered lifeless on Nogales Beach in La Palma, part of the Canary Islands. Moving on from the tragic part of the news, there’s a fascinating aspect to it. Scientists examining the massive creature’s remains have stumbled upon a precious treasure within its entrails.

Antonio Fernández Rodríguez, the head of the Institute of Animal Health and Food Security at the University of Las Palmas, was called in to investigate the cause of the whale’s death. During the autopsy, Rodríguez found that the mammal had succumbed to a suspected digestive ailment but there was something unusual to it. With the Whale’s colossal frame, was an object lodged firmly in the whale’s colon.

In Rodríguez’s own words, “What I took out was a stone about 50-60cm in diameter weighing 9.5kg. The waves were washing over the whale. Everyone was watching when I returned to the beach but they didn’t know that what I had in my hands was ambergris,” Rodríguez told WION, a news outlet.

And why is it so precious, you might wonder? Ambergris is a rare substance produced by less than one per cent of sperm whales. Sperm whales typically feed on squid and cuttlefish, but they can’t fully digest everything they eat. So, some remains are expelled, while the rest accumulates and solidifies over time, creating ambergris. In case ambergris grows excessively large, it causes the intestines to rapture leading to the whale’s death. This precious secret hidden deep within the whale’s belly is also known as the Treasure of the Sea or Floating Gold.

The lump of ambergris that Rodríguez uncovered is estimated to be worth a staggering $5.4 million (Over 44 Crore). Following the autopsy, Rodríguez confirmed that sepsis resulting from the presence of ambergris had proven fatal for the whale. Currently, the institute is actively seeking a buyer for this exceptional find. The funds generated from the sale will be directed towards assisting the victims of the volcanic eruption that ravaged La Palma in 2021.

It’s important to remember that in countries like the United States, Australia and India, possession and trading of ambergris are strictly prohibited. In India, for instance, the sperm whale is classified as a protected species under Schedule 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act, enacted in 1972. Consequently, any possession or trading of by-products derived from this magnificent mammal, including ambergris, is strictly forbidden under the Act.