Whales' Ability to Capture CO2 is Limited, New Research Suggests

Whales are often presented as powerful allies in the fight against global warming. But according to a new study, the ability of these creatures to capture CO2 is actually overestimated. The researchers therefore highlight the need to put forward other arguments in favor of whale conservation than presenting them as “climate saviors."

Thanks to the way they interact with the environment, some mammals are invaluable for absorbing carbon emissions. These include African elephants, white rhinoceroses and African buffalo. Whales, too, are often singled out as good allies in limiting the effects of global warming. In December, researchers published a study describing how preserving whale populations could play a role in the fight against climate change. But a recent study counters this assertion.

Conducted by a team of researchers led by Griffith University in Australia, the study suggests that the amount of carbon potentially sequestered by whales is overestimated. The researchers observed how certain whale species (notably humpback whales) remove carbon from the atmosphere on a regional and global scale. “Our study supports that whales are important for the marine ecosystem, but their contribution to the global carbon flux is too small to effectively reduce atmospheric carbon," explains marine scientist and study co-author, Dr Olaf Meynecke, in a news release.

While it’s true that whales can contribute to CO2 sequestration, thanks in particular to their biomass, the authors of the study prefer to take a more cautious approach. “This [conclusion] is in contrast to media perpetuating whales as climate engineers," Dr Meynecke continues. “Creating false hope in the ability of charismatic species to be climate engineers may act to further delay the urgent behavioral change needed to avert catastrophic climate change impacts, which can in turn have indirect consequences for the recovery of whale populations." The researcher concludes: “Large scale protection of marine environments including the habitats of whales will build resilience and assist with natural carbon capture at a global scale."