'What a Downfall': Alia Bhatt Trolled For Fangirling Over Elvish Yadav on Instagram

Wednesday turned into a day filled with trolls for Alia Bhatt as she found herself in the midst of online criticism. Initially, the uproar began when she disclosed that her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, often suggested that she remove her lipstick, a revelation that prompted internet users to label him as a ‘red flag’. Another instance unfolded when she conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram and expressed her admiration for Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. This unexpected fandom for Elvish and his ‘Systumm’ left netizens bewildered, as they couldn’t reconcile the idea of such a talented actress fangirling over him, leading to a wave of trolling directed at her, branding it as a ‘downfall’ moment.

The trigger was a fan’s query, “Elvish Yadav ke bare mein kuchh ho jaye" (Share something about Elvish Yadav). Alia’s response was a shoutout, “Systummm (two red heart emojis)." For those not familiar, this term was popularized by Elvish himself to criticize the political landscape in India.

However, Alia’s fangirl moment was met with intense backlash and trolling on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, “what a downfall for such a talented actor," while another quipped, “Love marriage is scary, what if she…," accompanied by a screenshot of Alia’s IG story.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first instance of Alia praising Elvish. In fact, she recently referred to Elvish as the ‘Rocky’ of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. During the promotion of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, she was asked to identify the Rocky and Rani figures from the show hosted by Salman Khan. Speaking to the media in Chandigarh, she described Elvish Yadav’s ‘Rocky personality’ and remarked, “Elvish mujhe bohot naughty lagte hai. Unka jaisa woh andaaz hai, jaise woh bolta hai (Elvish seems very naughty to me. The way he carries himself and speaks is very entertaining. He’s very funny. I really like him)."

However, Alia promptly balanced this by offering a compliment to her sister, Pooja Bhatt, who was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She stated, “But I have to take my sister’s name kyuki vo to humari ghar parivar ki Rani hai. The way she is (But I have to take my sister (Pooja Bhatt)’s name because she is the queen of our family. The way she is)."