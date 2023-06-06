'What A Legend': Sherpa's Heroic Rescue In Mount Everest’s Death Zone Wins Internet

A brave Sherpa rescued a Malaysian climber who found himself in a critical situation while climbing Mount Everest. Gelje Sherpa, while leading a Chinese client towards the summit of the world’s highest peak Mount Everest, on May 18, encountered the distressed Malaysian climber clinging to a rope, battling the harsh cold in the treacherous region known as the ‘death zone.’ Temperatures in this area can fall to minus 30 degrees Celsius (86F) or even lower.

Shedding light on the harrowing incident, in his Instagram post, Gelje recounted the moment he saw the climber at the Balcony area of the South Col, located around 8,300 meters. Realising that the climber was in urgent need of assistance and that no one else was stepping in, Gelje made the extraordinary decision to cancel their clients’ summit push to prioritise the stranded individual’s safety.

“I carried him myself all the way down to Camp 4 where a rescue team helped from then on. I will be back up the mountain soon after regaining energy from a huge task, but I am so happy to say he is alive and recovering in hospital,” Gelje Sherpa added in his caption.

Gelje Sherpa’s heroic act of rescuing the stranded climber on Mount Everest has garnered widespread recognition on social media platforms. With an impressive count of over 41,000 likes and counting, Gelje’s extraordinary effort has touched the hearts of people worldwide.

One user exclaimed, “What a legend.”

Another user while thanking the sherpa, raised their concern and wrote, “True hero. Thank you for doing this. Why on earth would nobody else want to help? Unbelievable, I understand the circumstances, but there should be nothing more important than saving another human life.”

A person admired Gelje’s approach and wrote, “So many summits and treks up, yet you never take the peaks for granted. All the knowledge, experience and fame haven’t gone to your head. My respect has doubled man, hats off.”

Reflecting on their previous beliefs, another user remarked, “I’ve always said to people ‘Sherpas are strong but they can’t carry you on their back…’ I guess I was wrong!!! Amazing work, what a hero!!”

Meanwhile, as per Reuters, after successfully bringing the stranded climber down to Camp 4, Gelje Sherpa’s remarkable rescue efforts continued as a helicopter was called in to assist. Utilising a long line, the helicopter manoeuvred through the treacherous altitude of 7,162 meters (23,500 feet) to airlift the climber from Camp 3 down to the base camp.