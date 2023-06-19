'What About Single People?' Says Internet As Subway Sponsors Date For Couple

Subway sponsored a date for a couple whose adorable story might leave you in complete awe. It so happened that the lovers were fighting up until a few days ago, and the boyfriend decided to issue an apology in a romantic manner. The man ordered his ladylove’s favourite Subway outlet sandwich and made sure she received it with a sweet apology note. With a candle placed on top of the meal, the boyfriend used a pink sticky note to express “A sub for you cause tum hi ho mera sub kuch (A sub for you cause you are my everything).”

The girlfriend who was quite impressed by the gesture shared a photograph of the moment online. “My bf and I had a fight so this is what he did,” she captioned the picture. And it wasn’t long before the story caught the attention of the food outlet. Subway in the reply section promised the couple if their story garners more than a thousand likes on Twitter, they will sponsor a date for the “cuties.”

my bf and i had a fight so this is what he did 😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/coyWQQDTFQ— Kayokay (@0gkushhhh) June 14, 2023

In less than a week, the photograph has amassed more than seven thousand likes and over nine lakh views on the social media platform. True to their words, Subway did sponsor a free meal for the couple and also gave Twitter a glimpse of their happy date. “There you go,” Subway captioned the photo. Take a look at it here:

A barrage of Twitteratis was moved by the food outlet’s nice gesture, while some said they are happy for the couple, many demanded similar treatment for single people as well. A user commented, “Manifesting the same for me.”

Manifesting the same for me🥹— M (@magglu) June 18, 2023

Another wrote, “Who needs Tinder when you have Subway.”

Who needs tinder when u have subway— .🇵🇸 (@escapereality47) June 18, 2023

One more joked and said, “Aree bhai hafte mein 3-4 baar Subway order karta hun, apne loyal customers ka bhi dhyan rakho (I literally order from Subway at least 3-4 times a week, please take care of your loyal customers too).”

Aree bhai hafte m 3-4 baar subway order krta hun.. apne loyal customers ka b dhyan rakho🥲— 🔰Aashish Shukla🔰 (@Aashish_Shukla7) June 18, 2023

Meanwhile, a user added, “Should have provided food to the poor instead. Subway would have gotten more love then.”

Should have povided food to the poor instead. Subway would have gotten more love then.— (-.-)Zzz・・・ (@Rockherbase) June 18, 2023

“What about single people? At least give us all expenses paid trip?" another comment read.

What about single people? At least give us all expenses paid trip?— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 18, 2023

With over three lakh views on the photograph of the couple’s date, Twitter users have also recognized this move of Subway as a clever marketing strategy.