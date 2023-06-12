What Are Some 'Comfort Watch' Bollywood Movies? Desi Twitter Has a Long List

We all have a comfort watch movie, meaning a film that serves as an escape from our regular hustle and bustle and provides a few hours of bliss. Now, Twitter user ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ took to the micro blogging site and put forward a question which has sparked a discussion. She asked people, “Simple question — What’s your comfort watch movie?” With this, she mentioned that her favourite is ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.’

Also Read: Movie Buffs List Bollywood Duos With ‘Insane Chemistry’. Who’s Your Favourite?

Simple question — What's your comfort watch movie?For me it is #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani pic.twitter.com/tCzAXusRLV — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) June 11, 2023

Seems like there was no stopping people as they listed their favourite picks. From the beauty of friendship being resonated in ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ to Karan and Rhea’a fun banter in ‘Hum Tum’, people listed all of it. “From Bollywood, ‘Hum Tum’ tops my list. I can play it from any part and resume watching - like, say, for a meal and then switch it off! Doing this for years now,” wrote a Twitter user posting a GIF from the movie.

Here, have a look at a few responses:

From Bollywood, 'Hum Tum' tops my list. I can play it from any part and resume watching - like, say, for a meal and then switch it off! Doing this for years now. pic.twitter.com/1V10DZTKVd— Tusshar Sasi (@FilmySasi) June 11, 2023

YJHD, Notting Hill, Pretty Woman and The Intern— grandtrunk (@grandtrunk2) June 11, 2023

Awaargi - Directed by Mahesh bhattMagnolia - Directed by Paul thomas anderson— Aaditya Nag (@tyrionaaditya) June 11, 2023

Piku, Qarib Qarib Single, Dil Chahta Hai.— Rachna (@Rachna70971141) June 11, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, movie buffs listed Bollywood duos with ‘insane’ chemistry. These duos were romantic, like, Deepika and Ranbir in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, SRK and Kajol in Dilwale or My Name is Khan. And then there are duos that stole the show with their on screen comedy, for instance, SRK and Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in Munna Bhai MBBS, Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav in multiple movies.

Also Read: Desi Woman Chats With WhatsApp Scammer, Hilarious Conversation Goes Viral