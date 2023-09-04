What Did Elon Musk Learn At College? Billionaire Answers With A Hilarious Meme

We are all aware that a college degree builds the groundwork for a brighter future in terms of professional opportunities, personal development, and societal welfare. It also broadens a person’s social and intellectual horizons. However, the CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk believes otherwise. He recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and uploaded a meme on college education, which has now stirred a discussion on the platform.

Elon Musk, who walked out of Stanford University two days after enrolling, discussed the ‘super important knowledge’ he received in college. “At college, I learned super important knowledge, like uhh,” Musk wrote while sharing a picture on X.

At college, I learned super important knowledge, like uhh … 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TI00OcTwEG— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2023

The meme is a three-picture composite. The first image shows an aeroplane taking off with the caption “going to college.” The second image shows the same jet in the air with the word “graduating from college” while the third image shows people waiting in queue to board a plane that has already taken off without them. Meanwhile, the wording on the last image reads: “All the information you learned in college.”

Since being posted online, the post has collected more than 42 million views so far. The tweet has also received tons of comments from social media users.

Musk followed the original post with a tweet where he shared, ‘Internet is a free college.’

He also gave a few examples; wherein if he needs to know how ‘Polymorphism works in Java’, he does not need a degree for that but would rather look up the internet. He further revealed that Stack Overflow is an outstanding free resource for people who are seeking to be computer scientists.

Elon Musk also stated that there are numerous free online tutorials for programming and other talents. Many colleges, including MIT, have online course sites where students may learn a lot for free, he continued.

Towards the end of his post, Musk recognised that certain expertise may require college, such as civil engineering, but he also hopes that one day education would be free for all. In addition, if people have a burning desire to do anything, the internet may be a cheap and efficient resource, according to Musk.

Among the several comments, one user wrote “That’s how I feel after a university degree”. While another shared, “Okay now this made a lot of sense.”

