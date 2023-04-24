What Do Elephants Eat In Breakfast? This Viral Video Has The Answer

Do you know how breakfast is served at the Theppakadu elephant camp which is home to The Elephant Whisperers stars Raghu and Bomman? Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu gave animal lovers a glimpse of the preparation work that goes about providing a healthy breakfast to the tuskers at the animal reserve. In a video that captures the reserve’s daily routine, a mahout can be seen ringing the bell alerting all the elephants of their mealtime. The clip then switches to the canteen area where multiple mahouts are ready to prepare food balls for the animals that are equal parts healthy and delicious.

The giant food balls are made up of multiple ingredients including cooked white rice, ragi, salt, and jaggery. The individual ingredients are already placed on the table in the form of massive blocks, seemingly to measure equal quantity. They’re hand-mixed and turned into gigantic balls and served straight to the hungry elephants. While sharing the clip, the IAS officer wrote, “Breakfast time at Theppakadu elephant camp. Mahouts start mixing ragi, horse gram, rice, Salt, Mineral mix, and some Jaggery into balls that straight go to our hungry elephants including our little stars Raghu and Bommi.” Watch the entire process here:

Breakfast time at Theppakadu elephant camp. Mahouts start mixing Ragi, Horse Gram, Rice, Salt, Mineral mix and some Jaggery into balls that straight go to our hungry elephants including our little stars Raghu and Bommi ❤️ #Theppakadu #TNForest pic.twitter.com/QwvJZqj9ZM— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 23, 2023

The video has garnered over two lakh likes on the micro-blogging site leaving animal lovers impressed with the well-organized work of the mahouts. A user commented, “Such a lovely feeling watching this. Lucky are these mahouts who get to feed and interact with these gentle giants daily.”

Another added, “Wow, quite very well organized, mess is clean, neatly dished out, and most importantly, elephants aren’t demanding until offered. Great work.”

A user asked, “How to get trained to be near these beautiful giant creatures, it is like a dream job to take care of them, feed them, and spend time with them.”

Another wrote, “Such magnificent creatures, I can watch hours of these videos.”

One more noted, “Elephants are waiting patiently for their turn to be fed straight into their mouths, the delicious breakfast.”

The Theppakadu Elephant Camp is a part of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. Currently, the place is home to 28 mammals including two calves.

