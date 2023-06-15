What Does A Typical Desi Kitchen Look Like? This Thread Is Spot On

Preparing Indian meals involves the usage of a multitude of ingredients. Hence an ideal kitchen would require multiple storage units with a utilitarian space, where cutting veggies, preparing the dough and other heavy-duty affairs can be hassle-free. Modern modular interior work does provide such facilities but what do you think an ideal desi kitchen looks like? If you believe it’s going to be heavy on modernized amenities, let us confirm a majority of social media users believe otherwise.

The conversation about what a typical Indian kitchen comprises quickly began after a Reddit user shared a photograph of their cooking space. The picture displays how the area is made up of granite-marble work, the usual setting found in a majority of middle-class households. But what adds to the desi-ness is the usage of dishcloths to cover up kitchen appliances. “Tell me you’re an Indian, without telling me you’re an Indian. I’ll go first,” the Redditor captioned the photo. Take a look at it here:

washing machine

As soon as the picture surfaced online, a barrage of desi users flooded the comment section highlighting the crucial missing pieces. A few also pointed out desi moms’ obsession with covering every appliance in their house, be it a bigor a small TV remote. Specifically pointing out the kitchen space, a user asked, “Where is your bag of plastic bags?”

Another highlighted how racks are mostly useless as small stuff always goes on top of the oven or refrigerator. “Rack? You just keep all this stuff on top of your oven and move it aside when you’re using it like a true Indian,” said the user. One more brought forward another unique trait, “Masalas in peanut butter jars and Vatana in amul ice cream tub.” Another joined the bandwagon, “Horlicks and boost jars have dal, sabudana, and oats.”

Meanwhile, sharing their personal experience a Redditor said, “My mom keeps sandwich maker and induction in the cupboard once the work is done.” Another refused to believe it is a desi kitchen because “Way too clean. My kitchen looks like this after Diwali cleaning for one day only. Where are the stains?”

