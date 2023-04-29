What Does Antarctica’s Sea Ice Actually Taste Like? This Video Has The Answer

The Antarctic region is one of the most mysterious and unexplored parts of the world. It has been a topic of fascination for scientists and researchers for ages. While study about life and survival on the continent continues to happen, one thing that has often crossed the mind of the curious is what does the ice on Antarctica taste like? If you have thought about it too, then it’s time to get the answer. A video shared on the Twitter page Now This shows a man tasting the Antarctica ice during his recent visit to the continent. And what’s the find? It tastes salty.

The video provides a unique glimpse into what life is like in the coldest and most remote regions of the world, where even something as simple as ice can be a fascinating subject of study.

While revealing the taste of the ice, the man also explains why it tastes salty, saying “Even though glaciers are made out of freshwater, which fun fact: About three-quarters of Earth’s freshwater is stored in glaciers - the chunk we tried was floating in saltwater. So of course, it tasted a bit salty. And yes, it’s safe to eat. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have been allowed to try it. And so we all had a taste of it.”

“However, because of biosecurity reasons, we couldn’t just drop it back in the water that could potentially contaminate the waters and marine life. So we took it back to the ship with us,” he added.

At the end of the video, he adds a humorous touch by sharing that he made a cocktail with the ice because it hadn’t fully melted yet.

The man and his team had previously documented their journey through the infamous Drake Passage, which is known for its turbulent waters.

“It’s known for some of the choppiest water in the world because the Drake Passage is where the Atlantic, Pacific and Southern Ocean currents meet without any resistance from nearby landmasses,” the man shares.

Getting to Antarctica ain't easy. We traveled through the infamous Drake Passage to get there — here’s how it went. (with @MrAlexAlba + @Intrepid_Travel) pic.twitter.com/oCjczfukt3— NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 29, 2023

The Drake Passage is a stretch of water located between South America’s Cape Horn and the South Shetland Islands in Antarctica.

