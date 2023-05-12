What Does Human Flesh Taste Like? Hear It From Those Who Ate It

Chicken, pork, beef and seafood are popular cuisines all over the world but imagine someone eating human meat too? Would you even dare to taste it? A handful of people have done that and have been sharing that it tastes good.

Spain’s 20-year-old influencer Paula Gonu recently admitted that she ate a part of her knee which was removed after a certain operation. Another example of cannibalism was reported in 2021 when a German man killed and ate a human.

According to a Daily Mail report, American resident William Buehler Seabrook, in the 1920s, met the people of Guero, an African community that ate human flesh and William himself tasted raw meat with them. He wrote about his experience in his book ‘Jungle Ways’. He shared that raw human flesh looks like beef but it has less redness. and has a light yellowness with fat. After cooking, it turned grey and started smelling like beef and tasted like veal (young calf flesh), he added.

A Japanese cannibal Issey Sagawa, who killed a Dutch woman named Renée Harteveldt in 1981 and ate her flesh, described it as “tender and soft" like tuna.

Another unsettling account relates to the survival ordeal faced by passengers in the 1972 Andes plane crash. Trapped in a remote location with limited resources, many of the survivors resorted to consuming the flesh of their fellow passengers to sustain themselves. Interestingly, most survivors described the frozen meat as “largely tasteless". One of the passengers Nando Parado said, “When I ate my first piece, it had no taste. I forcefully swallowed it."

Last year, Vladimir Nikolayevich Nikolayev of Russia stated how he had eaten human flesh for the first time in 1997. He said, “If you don’t like raw meat, then boil it."

According to science, human flesh is rich in myoglobin protein and that’s why it doesn’t turn red like beef. In 2006, a fascinating collaboration between NEC System Technologies and Mie University resulted in the creation of a remarkable robotic invention known as the Electromechanical Sommelier. This cutting-edge robot possessed the extraordinary ability to identify different types of wine solely based on their taste. But when reporters put their hands in the robot’s jaw, it told them that it tasted like bacon.

When human flesh was examined in the lab, it was found that it contained some fibre like beef.