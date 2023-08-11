What Does It Take To Be A Successful Entrepreneur? Mark Zuckerberg Shares Secret

An old video of Mark Zuckerberg sharing insights on successful entrepreneurship has caught the internet’s attention. In the video, the Meta owner says, “The best entrepreneurs I have met don’t really start companies, their goal is to build a company so that they can change the world. They want to help people.” The statement by Zuckerberg underlines that successful entrepreneurship goes beyond profit-making. He emphasized on success comes by aligning entrepreneurship with the higher purpose, which is uplifting humanity.

The co-founder of Facebook, who is also known for philanthropic initiatives, motivated people to stick to purpose over business creation. He described being “headstrong” and having the ability not to give up as the main ingredient to building a successful career.

He further stated, “I think if you kind of stay true to that. And if you’re just kind of powering through. Challenges are inevitable, they will come up in your path then you will find their tools available. People will help you build what you were building.”

The video was shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka along with a tweet that read, “Success formula of Zuckerberg”.

The video has garnered 26.1 views and loads of comments. One person wrote, “It’s true if one’s idea or goal is to provide benefits to the whole world, the Universe awakens another level of energy within that person and he becomes almost unstoppable. People with unselfish goals get more success than others.”

Agreeing with Mark Zuckerberg’s words, a user added, “True, When Your Goal is to make a Change in the World then every hardship and difficulties look Small.”

A third user stated, “ Making a difference in the world is the journey from the < 3(heart) One idea can change the life of one and all. He is a true entrepreneur.

“These entrepreneurs remind us that the best innovations stem from a deep-rooted passion to tackle societal challenges and uplift humanity. Their stories emphasize that success is measured not just in dollars, but in the positive impact we leave behind,” read a reply.

