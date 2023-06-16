What Era Are You in Right Now? Desis Share Memes to Express Bittersweet Mood in Viral Twitter Trend

Amidst the grand adventure of life, we find ourselves in a wild mix of moods. While some of us are on a mission to conquer life’s puzzles, others are eagerly counting down the minutes until the glorious weekend arrives. But hey, let’s not forget those brave souls who battle the relentless temptation to snooze a little longer and struggle to unleash their inner productivity beast. Of course, these challenges aren’t the only ones we face in this crazy journey! In a recent viral Twitter trend, users unleashed their meme magic to hilariously portray the ‘era’ they believe they’re living in right now.

The Twitterverse quickly went ablaze when the query, “What era are you in right now?" sparked a viral trend, causing a delightful uproar among Desis who were anything but calm.

Take a Look:

What era are you in right now? https://t.co/EEgiRkiVT5 pic.twitter.com/KCg8eTjeQq— Neo Chen (@Neo__Chen) June 10, 2023

Desis are no strangers to igniting meme wars on Twitter. Earlier, a seemingly innocent phrase, “tough competition," became the catalyst for a delightful Twitter thread. Soon, the Desi community wasted no time in seizing the opportunity, infusing their own unique twists and perspectives into the mix. They fearlessly pitted the most unexpected elements against each other, resulting in an uproarious and thoroughly enjoyable trend. From epic showdowns like Mona Lisa vs. Majnu’s Bhai’s Painting in ‘Welcome’ to unlikely matchups such as Roger Federer vs. Arbaaz Khan or Iyer vs. Jethalal, this trend had it all.

Online space is really funny! What do you think?