What Goes Behind The Making Of Gulkand? This Viral Video Has The Answer

A video featuring the making of 2000-kg gulkand in a factory in Gujarat has gone viral on the internet. Gulkand, a quintessential ingredient in Paan is used as a taste enhancer. It is reminiscent of Jam or marmalade. The video showcases the intricate process of making gulkand and has left the food enthusiast in amazement. The video encapsulated the step-by-step process.

The video starts to show the segregation process where the rose petals are separated from their stems. In the next step, the rose petals are mixed with sugar in a large tub so that the flavours are thoroughly amalgamated. The mixture is transferred to steel containers in which it is kept to ferment. The fermentation process takes more than a month and then it finally becomes gulkand.

The video was shared on Instagram by food vlogger Amar Sirohi along with a caption that read, “Tag someone who loves Gulkand”.

The clip has received over 2 million likes along with a range of comments.

The users on Instagram were in awe to see the complex procedure of gulkand making.

One person wrote, “Yummy” while another added, “My favourite”. Other users dropped hearts and rose emojis on the post.

Gulkand provides a cooling effect to the taste buds and makes for a delightful indulgence in the blazing summers. It has tremendous health benefits to offer. It aids in blood circulation and is good for excessive bleeding during periods. It is an energy booster as it elevates the glucose levels in the body. It aids in anaemia, reduces acidity and is touted to be good for metabolism. It is loaded with antioxidants and revives skin and hair.

Amar Sirohi’s Instagram account is famous for sharing videos of complex procedures for making certain food items. A few days back, he shared a video of the making of the Turkish Baklava. The video received 1.9 Million views and a load of comments.

He also shared a video of making orange popsicle bars, taking the Instagram population on a walk down the memory lanes of their childhoods.

The video showcasing the manufacturing of ice cream bars received over 1 million views.