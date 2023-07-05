What Happens When a Bird Hits An Aeroplane At High Speed? Scary Pic Goes Viral

Plane incidents have become really common these days. While sometimes it is a brawl breaking out inside the plane, then other times it’s a bird hitting the exterior. However, have you ever wondered what happens when a bird hits an airplane? No? We will tell you.

Twitter user Rishi Bagree took to his official handle and shared a scary image of what happens after a bird hits a fast moving airplane. The image shows the aircraft with a deep dent. It is an old image which has resurfaced on social media. The dent has caused a deep crater on the aircraft which is all red in colour. “This is the impact of a small bird hitting an aeroplane at high speed,” read the caption.

Here have a look at the image:

This is the impact of a small bird hitting an aeroplane at high speed pic.twitter.com/8mkMf3vVIC— Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) July 4, 2023

“Its not the mass that is responsible for heavy impacts it is the momentum. That’s how only three tiny bullet killed the huge non violence champion,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I gave a whole presentation on this when I was in aviation…and trust me, a bird can do a lot more damage than an explosive good.”

Meanwhile, earlier, terrifying moments of a bird crashing into an aircraft’s windshield went viral on social media.

The incident left the pilot covered in blood. The footage that went viral captured the bird dangling in front of the pilot as he maintained his calm, skillfully handling the aircraft’s controls. Identified as Ariel Valiente, the pilot’s remarkable skills have surprised internet users and they couldn’t help but appreciate him for maintaining professionalism.