What Happens When 'Kayleigh' Gets Her Name Tattooed in Hindi? Viral Pic Has Desis Going 'Bananas'

Numerous instances experience ‘lost in translation’. Whether it’s Jethalal attempting to decode Daya’s amusingly mangled English words, leading to a whole new level of humor, or a South Mumbai woman attempting to pronounce ‘Bhaiya’, such occurrences are abundant in both the reel and real world. A recent example that captured everyone’s attention was a picture of a woman’s tattoo that left desi users on Twitter in fits of laughter. While not a textbook case of ‘lost in translation,’ the amusement derived from the outcome was simply undeniable!

Also Read: Daughter Gets A Special Tattoo Dedicated To Her Alzheimer-diagnosed Father

The scenario unfolded when Twitter user @dieatribes shared an image of a woman’s back, adorned with a tattoo in Hindi reading “Kele" (meaning bananas in Hindi). In the caption, they playfully disclosed, “This white woman named kayleigh living in delhi got a tattoo of her name in hindi. u could say this s*** is bananas" The image quickly went viral, sending netizens into fits of laughter, quite literally driving them ‘bananas’.

Check it Out:

“Idr where I saw it, but I laughed so hard when I saw it," commented one user. Another chimed in, “Laughed at this for 15 mins straight yaar i needed this today." The third user shared, “Cried laughing," while the fourth one humourously suggested, “Iske aage अ laga do. Mai waise hi marungi."

Meanwhile, another recent incident that fell victim to the translation predicament was Zara’s launch of a streetwear collection. Little did they know that they were on the verge of becoming the subject of online jests. It all started with an unusual slogan printed on one of their shirts, leaving Indians puzzled and trolls highly amused. The perplexing phrase on the white embroidered shirt worn by a male model read, “Dilli Ki Dhoop, Dilli… Chawal." Naturally, Desis from all corners of the world embarked on a mission to uncover the meaning behind these nonsensical words, whether taken together or individually.

Read More: Bizarre Slogan on Zara Shirt Has Indians Scratching Their Heads

However, in Kayleigh’s case, does she even grasp this? One can only imagine her funny expression when she does!