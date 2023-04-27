What Happens When Tiger Gets Angry? This Spine-Chilling Video Is Your Answer

A spine-chilling video of a tiger charging at tourists has raised concerns about wildlife safari. The footage of the incident, which occurred at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, was shared by the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The visuals have prompted many environmentalists and animal lovers to call for a ban on safari rides in the reply section, highlighting how it is equivalent to intruding on wildlife spaces. The irresponsible behaviour of tourists or safari jeep drivers often leads to uncalled conflicts. This time the vehicle’s dangerous proximity to the wild animal has been condemned widely.

The jeep is parked quite close to the tiger who let out a loud roar terrifying those seated in the vehicle. The driver can be heard shooing the animal away. Meanwhile, an anxious woman indicates the driver to reverse the jeep. Once the vehicle moves away, the tiger vanishes in the wild, but the driver is heard yelling at the woman to remain quiet. Referring to the tiger as a striped monk, the IFS officer posed a poignant question while posting the video. “Striped monk gets irritated. What will you do if at every designated hour people crash into your house as their matter of right?” he asked.

Watch the clip here:

Striped monk gets irritated 😣 What will you do if at every designated hours people crash into your house as their matter of right? pic.twitter.com/4RDCVLWiRR— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 26, 2023

With over seventy thousand views, the video has left Twitter users angry over people trying to get too close to the wild animal. A user commented, “This seems to be becoming the norm now. Wonder if some introduction classes about appropriate behaviour in tourism/reserve forests would make a difference?”

This seems to be becoming the norm now. Wonder if some introduction classes about appropriate behaviour in tourism/reserve forests would make a difference?— Nikhil Majithia (@majithia_nikhil) April 27, 2023

Highlighting how safari rides cause hindrance to animals, another wrote, “Jungle safari should be banned for the crowd.”

Jungle safari should be banned for the crowd— Maxdeepmax (@TheSambhav) April 26, 2023

One more agreed, “Sir, Sanctuaries should be out of bounds for visitors. What would one do if wild animals intrude into our space, either we trap and relocate them or control them with force or with deterrents. Shouldn’t the same approach apply to their habitations also?”

Sir, Sanctuaries should be out of bounds for visitors. What would one do if wild animals intrude into our space, either we trap and relocate them or control them with force or with deterrents.Shouldn't the same approach apply to their habitations also. — KRP (@krprak) April 27, 2023

An enraged Twitterati shared, “It’s unfortunate that we the people do not allow animals to live in the forest nor outside the forest.”

It's unfortunate that we the people do not allow animals to live in forest nor outside forest.— Kiran M (@kiranmsj) April 26, 2023

Meanwhile, a user highlighted, “Humans need to be more sensible and respect the space of wildlife habitats.”

Humans need to be more sensible and respect the space of wildlife habitats.— Shivakumar Swaminathan (@ShivaSwami0407) April 26, 2023

Previously, even celebrities including Raveena Tandon had to face flak for getting dangerously close to wild animals during safari rides.

Read all the Latest News here