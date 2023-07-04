What If 'FRIENDS' Was Made in India? AI Reimagines Your Favourite Characters As Desi Folks

There is no limit to art and Artificial Intelligence has proven that time and again.. With the coming of AI, artists know no bounds. AI has seen progress on an unprecedented scale. From writing original articles on any topic and clearing entrance exams on ChatGPT to creating artificial yet accurate images of imaginary circumstances, AI is making a mark everywhere. But who thought AI would be able to reimagine your favourite show characters as Indians? Yes, you read that right. An Instagram post which is currently viral imagines FRIENDS characters as Indians.

The AI artist this time has generated the desi counterparts of Rachel Green, Monica Gellar, Ross Gellar, Phoebe Buffay, Mike Hannigan, Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani. The images look nothing less that an Indian wedding fairytale. Rachel, Monica and Phoebe can be seen decked in an Indian attired, adorned in Desi jewellery and all of them look so stunning.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the image has gone viral and garnered tons of views. Many people can be seen praising the artist for the intricate details that he has focussed on.

Meanwhile, earlier, Instagram page ‘Wild Trance’ put up pictures showcasing various billionaires enjoying Holi at Vrindavan. All of these images were AI generated. It included Anand Mahindra, Elon Musk, Ratan Tata, Warren Buffet, Gautam Adani, Mark Zuckerberg, and many more. “Immerse yourself in an enchanting AI visualization where billionaires from around the world gather in the vibrant streets of Vrindavan to celebrate the joyous festival of Holi. They dance to the rhythm of traditional Holi music, A kaleidoscope of colors fills the air, creating a vivid and exuberant atmosphere,” read the caption.