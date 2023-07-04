'What If Ranbir Kapoor Wasn’t An Actor?': AI Imagines Him In Different Avatars

The realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to push the boundaries of imagination, bringing forth limitless possibilities. With its mind-blowing creative capabilities, AI has once again mesmerised us. This time, it showed us Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation into a myriad of diverse professions.

Imagine this: Ranbir Kapoor, not an actor, but an astronaut soaring through the vast expanse of space. An AI artist has made this cosmic fantasy a reality. In a series of images shared on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor dons a space suit in the first picture, looking just like a NASA astronaut.

The social media post which has amassed almost 6,000 likes is accompanied by a caption that reads, “What if Ranbir Kapoor was not an actor? Let’s reimagine him in different professions.”

Continuing the awe-inspiring transformation, AI takes Ranbir Kapoor to the intense battleground of a war film. In the second photo, Ranbir Kapoor becomes an embodiment of strength and resilience as he portrays an Army personnel ready to face challenges. Covered in mud and exuding unwavering determination, our hero seems destined to conquer his adversaries.

In the third picture, AI flips the script and reimagines Ranbir Kapoor as a doctor. The actor’s transformation doesn’t stop there. In the next picture, he is portrayed as a charismatic politician. We’ve seen him dabble in politics in Raajneeti, but AI takes it a step further, presenting us with a more realistic version of Ranbir Kapoor as a political leader.

Now, in the next photo, AI takes Ranbir Kapoor into the world of high-speed racing. Clad in a vibrant yellow racing suit, the actor looks completely unrecognisable. Last but not least, AI unveils Ranbir Kapoor as a diligent engineer, ready to tackle the challenges of a construction site. In a yellow helmet and safety jacket, his mere presence on the site would be an inspiration for many to come to work every day, happily.